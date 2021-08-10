Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville’s latest post sparks confusion among fans 

Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville has shared a snap of himself on the set of a new film, I Came By, which is set to premiere on Netflix - but it left fans somewhat confused!

Sharing a snap of himself on set looking dapper in a patterned shirt, Hugh wrote: “Lucky enough to have joined this today. ‘I Came By’ is co-written and directed by Babak Anvari. Great script with the sting of a [scorpion emoji]. @netflixuk.”

Although fans were pleased to see what Hugh was up to, plenty were quick to question why he wasn’t on the set of the Downton Abbey sequel, which is currently being filmed. One person wrote: "Shouldn’t you be filming Downtown Abbey???? You look amazing by the way.”

Hugh is filming a new Netflix movie

Filming for the much-anticipated sequel kicked off earlier this year, and the film was originally given a Christmas 2021 release date before it was pushed back for three months. Fans were unhappy with the delay, with one tweeting at the time: "Granny is not amused that #DowntonAbbey2 is being postponed. She's too old for this nonsense." A second said: "I knew there was no way this was coming out in December with them filming it right now under Covid conditions. Everything takes longer.”

A third added: "That's OK. They know what they're doing; I'd rather they take their time & get it right," and another said: "Better to be extra careful and keep everyone safe. I'm sure it will be well worth the wait.”

Are you excited for Downton Abbey 2?

In the meantime, fans can look forward to all six series of the hit show being available on Netflix from 15 August. We’ll be binge-watching until March 2022!

