We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Joanne Froggatt might be busy filming the highly-anticipated Downton Abbey sequel, but it seems the actress has plenty more exciting projects up her sleeve.

MORE: Downton Abbey star Joanne Froggatt’s new drama Sherwood looks amazing - details

The star, who's also known for her role in ITV's Liar, announced to her fans recently that she's recorded a voiceover for a brand new audiobook!

The Downton star shared a snippet of the story on an Instagram video and gave some detail in the caption. "Excited to share my audiobook narration of @lisajewelluk latest novel, The Night She Disappeared," she said, adding: "Many people are calling it her best thriller yet. You can download it now from @audible or @applebooks."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Joanne Froggatt shares glimpse of stunning garden

Suffice to say, Joanne's followers were thrilled with the news and couldn't resist sharing their delight in the comments section. One person was particularly excited, writing: "I'm so thrilled one of my favorite actresses is narrating an Audible book!! Thank you. I'm downloading it now!"

Another was equally pleased, commenting: "I can't wait to listen to this! You always do so well with these." Meanwhile, a third wrote: "I'm already listening to it, you've done a BRILLIANT job - as always and the story is really good and exciting, absolutely love it."

MORE: How much did the stars of Downton Abbey make during the show?

MORE: Inside Downton Abbey's Joanne Froggatt's love life

Joanne narrates thriller novel, The Night She Disappeared by Lisa Jewell, £9.99, Amazon

Fans will also be pleased to hear that Joanne will soon be back on our screens for Downton Abbey 2. However, they'll be able to get their fix even sooner thanks to her brand new thriller, Angela Black, which is due out later this year.

The six-part series, set to air on ITV, sees Joanne play a suburban housewife whose perfect life is hiding some huge secrets. Game of Thrones actor Michiel Huisman will play Angela's husband, Olivier, while Samuel Adewunmi appears as private investigator Ed.

And that's not all – Joanne is also busy filming another upcoming drama, Sherwood, alongside The Missing's David Morrissey and Robert Glenister. The synopsis reads: "Sherwood is a contemporary drama at the heart of which lie two shocking and unexpected killings that shatter an already fractured community and spark a massive manhunt."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.