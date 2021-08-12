BBC's hit show The Capture season two first details revealed - and we’re excited Starring Holliday Grainger, we can’t wait to return to the BAFTA-nominated show

The Capture is returning for season two, and since the first instalment made quite the stir with viewers and critics alike, we can’t wait for the next one!

The series, which stars Holliday Grainger, follows DCI Rachel Carey as she uncovers a major conspiracy using doctored CCTV footage. While season one saw her uncover the truth about an apparently open-and-shut case of a man murdering his lawyer, season two will see her in the middle of a new challenge.

The synopsis reads: “Series two of The Capture will again question if we can really believe what we see. Britain is under siege: hacked news feeds, manipulated media, and interference in politics. Entrenched in the UK’s own ‘Correction’ unit, DCI Rachel Carey finds herself in the middle of a new conspiracy – with a new target. But how can she solve this case when she can’t even trust her closest colleagues?

“Escalating from the CCTV thriller of series one, the six-part run features 'invisible' assassins, the terrifying rise of deep fake technology, the ever-growing tension between government and Big Tech, and corruption at the heart of the British media.”

Paapa will play Isaac

The series will welcome I May Destroy You star Paapa Essiedu as the new guest lead, Isaac Turner. Speaking about the role, he said: “I’m so excited to be coming on board with The Capture. Ben has written one of the freshest and most prescient scripts of recent times and I can’t wait to see what this incredible cast and crew can do with it.”

The show’s creator, Ben Chanan, added: “I am thrilled to be working with Paapa Essiedu on The Capture series two. I’ve honed the story of Isaac Turner, a young, ambitious, idealistic British politician with Paapa in mind, and there’s no actor I’d rather collaborate with in bringing it to life.

“I also feel incredibly lucky to be welcoming Indira Varma and Andy Nyman to the show, where they join the brilliant Holliday Grainger, Ron Perlman, Lia Williams and the cast from series one. A dream cast, across the board.” Filming has just started for the upcoming six-part series, but stay tuned to find out when it will be coming to our screens!

