The Rookie bosses tease 'exciting' changes for Nathan Fillion in season four The hit series will be back on screens next month

Season three of The Rookie ended on quite the cliffhanger finale, and ever since then, we've been counting down the days until we can check back in with our favourite LAPD cops!

Well, luckily for fans of the hit police drama, there's not much longer to wait until season four lands on screens, and it seems that viewers can expect some significant changes for Nathan Fillion's officer-in-training John Nolan in the new episodes.

In an interview with TV Line back in May, showrunner Alexi Hawley opened up about what the future holds for Nathan Fillion's character.

When asked what sorts of things viewers will see Nolan doing in season four, she said: "Basically a version of what we see him do now, because as a patrol officer he drives around. P2s [Police Officer II, the most common rank in the Los Angeles Police Department] can drive in solo cars, which we've never really done."

She continued: "It's exciting to me, going into Season four with things that we haven't done before, with dynamics we haven't put together. Also, what's inherent in not being a rookie or a student or a trainee is that he'll have [a] bit more strength, because he's going to be the one making the calls. He's going to be driving his stuff a bit more without having to, like, check in with a TO or you know pass a test every episode."

While Alexi's comments are a little bit cryptic, viewers can rest easy knowing they don't have much longer to wait for answers as it's been confirmed that the series will make its return to screens at 10pm ET/PT on Sunday 26 September on ABC.

Viewers will remember that The Rookie season three ended on a cliffhanger finale which saw Angela Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) and Wesley Evers' (Shawn Ashmore) wedding plans interrupted. Pregnant bride-to-be Angela went missing shortly after arch-enemy La Fiera (Camille Guaty) made her escape from prison.

Putting fans' minds at ease, Alexi revealed that the reason why La Fiera may have kidnapped Angela is more complicated than viewers might think. She said: "She does [have a need for her besides killing her]. I don't want to give it away, but she definitely does. This is not the end of Lopez, but an escalation in this dynamic that they've had for basically the whole season."

