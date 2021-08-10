This Line of Duty star has teamed up with Killing Eve's Jodie Comer for a new drama - and it sounds amazing Help is coming to Channel 4 later this year

This year has delivered us some great TV so far, and the trend is set to continue with Channel 4's new television film Help, which stars two of the most talented and hardworking actors in Britain - Line of Duty actor Stephen Graham and Killing Eve's Jodie Comer.

MORE: Line of Duty's Jed Mercurio responds to the Queen being 'fan' of BBC police drama

The brand new one-off drama is set to shine a light on the care home crisis brought on by the coronavirus pandemic last year and has been penned by BAFTA award-winning writer Jack Thorne.

Want to know more? Check out the first look image from the show below and keep reading for all the info you need on Help...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Killing Eve is set to end after season 4

What is Help about?

Set in a fictional care home in Liverpool, the drama tells the moving story of the relationship between a young care home worker named Sarah and one of her patients, Tony, who suffers from Young-onset Alzheimer's as their lives are changed forever by the coronavirus pandemic.

Jodie Comer and Stephen Graham in a first look image of new care home drama Help

According to the official synopsis, Sarah "goes to extraordinary lengths to protect those in her care," but her unwavering commitment and compassion can only do so much, and she is pushed to her limits.

MORE: Killing Eve makes major announcement about future of show

Who stars in Help?

Joining Stephen and Jodie in the cast of Help are a number of other familiar faces, including Angela Griffin, who is known for her roles in Coronation Street and Harlots, and Home Fires actor Mike Noble. It's expected that more cast members will be announced soon, so watch this space!

Jodie Comer leads the cast of the new drama

MORE: Inside Killing Eve star Jodie Comer's home in Liverpool

When will Help be released and is there a trailer?

A release date for Help has not been confirmed yet, but given that Channel 4 have begun releasing imagery, it seems likely that it will land on screens before the end of the year. Likewise, there's no news on a trailer yet but we should expect one in the coming months.

Keep checking back here as we'll be sure to keep you updated on all the latest information on the drama's release date and trailer.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.