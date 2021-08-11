Strictly Come Dancing 2021 announces tenth celebrity joining line-up - and it's so unexpected! We're so excited to see them in action!

Hot on the heels of the news that Gordon Ramsay's daughter is set to take to the Strictly dancefloor, another contender for this year's glitterball trophy has been revealed!

During Wednesday morning's This Morning, it was announced that Hollywood actor Greg Wise, husband of actress Emma Thompson, will be taking to the ballroom this autumn to show off their best dance moves.

The actor and producer is the tenth contestant confirmed as part of this year's line-up and speaking to Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes about the exciting opportunity, he said that while he absolutely "can't dance”, his wife is very excited to see him on the dancefloor.

Greg, 55, is known for his various film, television and theatre roles, including The Crown, Cranford and his breakout role in 1995's Sense and Sensibility, where he met his future wife. The couple wed in 2003, and share two children together, a daughter named Gaia Wise and an adopted son named Tindyebwa Agaba.

In a statement, he added that he was inspired to take part following his sister's death. “My beautiful sister was a huge disco queen," he said. "She left our world almost exactly five years ago in a glitter ball coffin. This is for her. My gorgeous Diva sis, who would have been insane with excitement that her little bro was doing this.

"I will channel her, as her bro can’t dance - but I’m thrilled to be dipping my toes, knees, hips and arms into this wonderful world, and hope to make her proud, and obviously make her laugh...”

Greg joins the likes of social media star and daughter of Gordon and Tana Ramsay, Tilly Ramsay, who was announced as one of this year's participants earlier on the show, as well as Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn and BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker, who were confirmed on Tuesday.

Are you excited to see Greg on the dancefloor?

At 19 years old, Tilly, who boasts 9.5million followers on TikTok and three Children's BAFTA nominations for her CBBC cooking shows, is one of the youngest ever contestants to sign up to the ballroom competition show. While she confessed that she was "slightly terrified" at the thought of taking part, she added in a statement: "I'm always up for fun new challenges and this will be my biggest adventure yet!"

Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite, McFly musician Tom Fletcher, TV presenter AJ Odudu, CBBC host Rhys Stephenson, Peep Show's Robert Webb, and Dragons' Den investor Sara Davies have also been confirmed as part of the 2021 line-up.

This year's upcoming series is particularly exciting as Bake Off star John will be part of the first-ever all-male dance pair.

