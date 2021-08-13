Strictly Come Dancing's 13th contestant revealed - and now we're seriously excited! This Olympian has joined the show's star-studded line-up

Strictly Come Dancing has revealed the identity of another celebrity contestant taking part in this year's show - and we seriously can't believe how good this line-up is shaping up to be!

On BBC Radio One, it was announced that British swimming champion Adam Peaty MBE, will be donning his dancing shoes in this year's competition.

The Olympic athlete, who took home two gold medals at Tokyo 2020, is the 13th contestant confirmed as part of this year's line-up and couldn't contain his excitement, saying: "Strictly is going to keep me fit, it’s a change of stimulus. I’m going to do something I’ve never done before, and hopefully have a lot of fun."

"I think this will come as a surprise to a lot of people, but I’m so excited to finally share the news that I’ll be joining Strictly this year. I’m really looking forward to doing something totally different and challenging myself away from the pool. I’m hoping my competitive nature is going to compensate for my dancing abilities!" he added in a statement.

Adam joins the likes of EastEnders stars Rose Ayling-Ellis and Nina Wadia who it was confirmed were both swapping Walford for the dancefloor on Thursday.

Are you excited to see Adam on the dancefloor?

This year's competition is set to be one of the best yet, with a number of incredible stars on board, including Sense and Sensibility actor Greg Wise, TikTok star Tilly Ramsay, Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite and McFly musician Tom Fletcher.

Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn, BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker, TV presenter AJ Odudu, CBBC host Rhys Stephenson, Peep Show's Robert Webb, and Dragons' Den investor Sara Davies have also been confirmed as part of the 2021 line-up.

This year's upcoming series is particularly exciting as Bake Off star John will be part of the first-ever all-male dance pair. There are just two more contestants to be announced for this year's series and we can't wait to see who they are!

