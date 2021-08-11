BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker jokes about his new Strictly partner Dan has signed up to the 2021 series

The secret is out! Dan Walker is among the stars to have signed up for the 2021 series of Strictly Come Dancing - and he has now taken to social media to joke about his professional partner.

The BBC Breakfast host, 44, was the eighth celebrity contestant confirmed for the show. The other stars taking part so far are AJ Adudu, John Whaite, Katie McGlynn, Rhys Stephenson, Robert Webb, Sara Davies and Tom Fletcher.

WATCH: Louise Minchin in shock as Dan Walker revealed to be latest Strictly star

In response to the announcement, Dan - who stands at 6ft 6 - took to Instagram to share a screenshot from The Hobbit featuring Elijah Wood and Sir Ian McKellen as Bilbo Baggins and Gandalf respectively. He wrote: "Thank you for all your lovely messages about #Strictly.

"I'm looking forward to getting cracking and having a good laugh. It's disappointing that @jmanrara has moved on to #ItTakesTwo because I feel we would have made a perfectly-sized couple [crying laughing emoji] @bbcstrictly."

Dan - who stands at 6ft 6 - has joked about his potential Strictly partner

Fans were quick to react to the tongue-in-cheek post with one admitting: "Filing this under 'Things we would have loved to see!'" "Humour wise that would have been a perfect match," a second noted. "Now I think maybe Oti." A third wrote: "I already want you to win!!"

In a statement released following the announcement, Dan spoke about his reasons for signing up to Strictly. "I am definitely excited, a little bit worried, mostly terrified and a small part of me is considering going into hiding!" he admitted.

Dan shares three children with his wife, Sarah

"My kids have only ever asked me to go on two shows… Saturday Mash Up and Strictly. I did Saturday Mash Up this summer so… it's time to embrace the sequins."

The news came as a complete surprise to Dan's BBC Breakfast co-star Louise Minchin. He told her via video link: "I only told my kids last weekend so they're not very happy with me either, hardly anyone has been in the circle, I'm very sorry I was told it would make great telly if I didn't tell you!

Co-star Louise Minchin was stunned by Dan's announcement

"Louise, you're leaving the programme so I need to find some new excitement in my life. My 20 years of contemporary dance training are helpful! I'm one of those people I've danced at three weddings and two school discos, I'm enjoying the experience when it starts of actually learning to dance. I'll be honest I'm not making room on any shelves in my house for the Glitterball."

