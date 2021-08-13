First glimpse of Channel 4's Changing Rooms reboot is here and it looks brilliant The classic nineties show is coming back

Changing Rooms is coming back to Channel 4 and we're so excited for the classic show to return to screens. The lifestyle show, which originally ran on the BBC from 1996 until 2004, is making a comeback with some new stars and familiar faces. Watch the trailer below...

MORE: Escape to the Chateau's Angel reveals biggest regret from Channel 4 show

The new series, which is presented by Naked Attraction star Anna Richardson, will see interiors veteran and TV presenter Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen make his return to offer top tips to homeowners, as well as introduce new designers, Jordan Cluroe, Russell Whitehead and carpenter Tibby Singh.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The trailer for the Changing Rooms reboot is here

Jordan and Russell are known for founding interior design company, 2LG, while Tibby won BBC's Carpenter of the Year in 2012.

Channel 4's synopsis for the reboot reads: "Changing Rooms with Dulux is a six-part series which sees two sets of homeowners from the same neighbourhood work against the clock to renovate a room in each other's houses.

"They'll work with Laurence or Jordan and Russell to bring the new looks to life in the chosen rooms, with the designers' bold and opposing styles ensuring each transformation will be spectacular, innovative and unexpected." The new episodes also promise some "shocked and emotional reactions to the big reveals."

MORE: When does the new series of The Great British Bake Off start?

MORE: Remarkable Renovations star George Clarke makes passionate plea about 'broken' housing crisis

Are you excited for the reboot?

The original show featured Carol Smiley and Laurence fronting the show. Last year, it was announced that Laurence and Davina McCall were going to host the programme's comeback after 16 years, however, Davina had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts.

She told The Sun: "Changing Rooms changed times when they were filming, sadly, because of Covid as they were going into people's houses. They had to change it three times. And I could do the first two times that they changed it, but I had stuff on this third time so that was really depressing."

Changing Rooms starts Wednesday 18 August at 8pm on Channel 4.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.