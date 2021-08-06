When does the new series of The Great British Bake Off start? Everything you need to know about the show's start date, judges, hosts and more...

Aprons at the ready, bakers because a new series of The Great British Bake Off is just around the corner!

It's been confirmed that the beloved baking competition is set to return to Channel 4 for another series, meaning more Hollywood handshakes, stunning showstoppers, and soggy bottoms are on their way.

But when can viewers expect to see the new series land on screens? And will Noel Fielding be back on presenting duties or has he bowed out of the show for good? Keep reading for everything we know so far...

Has filming begun for The Great British Bake Off 2021?

Yes! Host Matt Lucas appeared on ITV's Lorraine back in May to discuss the new series of the show and confirmed that he, along with judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, were heading back.

"We're starting [filming] very soon," he said at the time. "Like last year we're going into a bubble. All self-isolating and getting tested and then we're going into Covid-free bubble, so we can all taste each other's bakes and there can be handshakes and all sorts."

He also revealed that the hopeful bakers competing in this year's competition had been selected. "I've seen the video clips of all the new bakers and there's some brilliant ones in there," he added.

Judge Paul seemingly confirmed that filming had kicked off on July 11 when he shared a photo of the show's iconic white tent to Instagram alongside the caption: "After all the disappointment, I need the tent to cheer me up, hello old friend #comingverysoon x."

When will The Great British Bake Off 2021 air?

Channel 4 is yet to announce an official premiere date for the new series yet. The show typically films in the summer months before landing on screens at the end of August or the beginning of September. Bake Off 2020's premiere date was September 22, and it seems likely that fans can expect a late-September launch this year.

Viewers can expect the new series to launch in September

US fans of the show will also be delighted to hear that they won't have to wait long to catch the new episodes. It's been confirmed by Variety that the new series will make its debut on Netflix for audiences around the world shortly after its UK broadcast. Last year, the streamer released episodes three days after they ran on Channel 4, and we wouldn't be surprised if this is the case again this year.

Who will host The Great British Bake Off 2021?

There is good news for those who have been missing Noel Fielding in recent times, as he will be back co-hosting the new series alongside Matt after missing out on the recent run of celebrity and Christmas specials.

Matt and Noel will be back as the 2021 hosts

Noel enjoyed some well-deserved time off after he became a father for the second time last year. The Mighty Boosh star and his partner Lliana Bird welcomed a daughter named Iggy back in October 2020. The couple, who have been together since 2010, are also parents to a two-year-old girl named Dali.

