Escape to the Chateau's Angel reveals biggest regret from Channel 4 show She has big plans to change this part of the chateau

Dick and Angel Strawbridge have spent the past five years renovating their stunning 19th-century castle, Chateau de la Motte Husson, and have documented every step of the process for their hugely popular Channel 4 series Escape to the Chateau.

MORE: Dick and Angel Strawbridge discuss moving on from chateau home

However, while the couple are generally pleased with how the restoration of the 45-bedroom property in the North West of France is coming along, there is one thing Angel would like to change if she could.

The mother-of-two recently admitted that there is something she and Dick did in the early days of the renovation to save money that she now regrets - and revealed her ambitious plans to change it.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel Strawbridge reveal their new library

Speaking in a new episode of spinoff show Escape to the Chateau: DIY, Angel said: "This bit outside the house is a big monster of just ugliness. There's this rectangle shape [and there] is just nothing there."

MORE: Dick and Angel Strawbridge make candid confession about their home – and it'll surprise you

MORE: Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel Strawbridge's home could be Hogwarts in new photo

She then explained that when the family moved into the property, they decided to put gravel down as it "was just mud outside."

"I wanted the gravel down because it was €20 a tonne and it covered a space. Obviously I don't like it now I don't think it looks very good."

Angel is unhappy with one aspect of the exterior of the chateau

Speaking about how she would like to change the area, she added: "I want something really special, so we've been looking, Dick and I, at options and it's really hard."

However, the couple do have one ambitious plan in mind - and it's a sweet nod to the early days of their romance. She explained: "When we first started dating. Dick bought me a birdcage – it was huge, it was Victorian, it's stunning. But it started our love and discussions of potentially having an aviary.

MORE: Escape to the Chateau’s Dick and Angel Strawbridge talk children in sweet post

"When we started talking about the outside of the house, Dick said, 'Let's get those aviaries we've been talking about.' Pretty birds, lovebirds, canaries, colourful birds. I think it's going to be quite special.

"How I want the aviaries to look is like a big traditional birdcage, I've seen them, I know they exist but they're not easy to find. I want this aviary to be really stunning but where there's a will there's a way and we will find what we want eventually." We think it would be stunning and can't wait to see it come to life!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.