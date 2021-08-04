Remarkable Renovations star George Clarke makes passionate plea about 'broken' housing crisis The presenter and property expert's new show continues on Wednesday

Property expert, architect and presenter George Clarke is often vocal about causes he is dedicated to, particularly within the housing industry – and the TV star recently took to Instagram to make a passionate plea about the "crisis" the market is in.

The Channel 4 presenter, who is fronting his newest show Remarkable Renovations, shared his frustration at the government's latest plan of "Bunkabins" for homeless people earlier this week. He said on social media: "This demonstrates just how broken our housing system is… It's a mess.

"And the government is making out that everything is just fine and they are doing a fantastic job building over 200,000 homes per year… but are they the right homes, in the right places for those who need them most? Clearly not… BUNKABINS FFS!?!?!?!"

Plenty of George's followers echoed his sentiment. One comments in response: "There are so many buildings unused that could be transformed now."

Another said: "Stop second home owners and private landlords scooping up all the so-called 'cheaper' houses. That would be a start." A third wrote: "Awful and a shockingly bad name."

Meanwhile, George's new show is proving to be a hit with viewers. Last week, George headed to Tamworth in Staffordshire to meet Laura and Aiden who sold their home to buy a 19th century coach house. But it was the first episode that got viewers talking.

Plenty took to George's Instagram comments to praise the show, noting the "outstanding" work he and the team put into an old bank. The episode saw a couple from Cornwall, Richard and Sarah, face the challenge of renovating the Victorian grade II listed building, which was a former high street bank, into their family home.

One fan wrote on George's social media: "Loved the bank transformation… particularly the repurposing/reinventing of the steel vault door!!!" A second added: "The bank is one of the best homes you've ever shown, absolutely stunning!." A third wrote: "The bank was outstanding."

