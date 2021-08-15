Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen on bringing back Changing Rooms - and the return of his leather trousers Changing Rooms is coming back!

Back with a new series of Changing Rooms on Channel 4, Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen tells HELLO! in an exclusive interview how, almost 20 years on, it is an entirely different experience.

"The difference between prancing around in leather painting ceilings at 57 rather than 37 is very pronounced, I can tell you," he says.

What hasn't changed is his desire to create a home from home while filming in different locations and staying in hotels around the UK, becoming the envy of cast and crew.

"I had a series of hampers sent because where we were staying didn't have china, glass or cutlery. Jackie [his wife] kept sending me little mercy packages with Gentlemen's Relish or asparagus. Everyone was so snide to begin with, but within two or three nights they were jealous because I was the one with Prosecco and my own pillows."

Changing Rooms is back - and we can't wait! Photo credit Steve Thorp

Fans will also be delighted to learn that Laurence will be once again wearing leather trousers – but for practical reasons only.

"Leather is the ultimate workwear – you can stretch and scratch it and wipe it clean," he says.

Changing Rooms host Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen spoke exclusively to HELLO!

As if the new series hasn't been enough to keep him busy, Laurence has also opened a flagship showroom and shop for his designs in Cirencester, where it's already causing a stir, he tells HELLO!.

"I opened the door too quickly the other day and nearly knocked Jamie Dornan under a bus! Someone claims they saw Camilla [Duchess of Cornwall] drive past and slow down to look at our windows," he says.

To read the full article, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now.