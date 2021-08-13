A Place in the Sun's Laura Hamilton's surprising role in Harry Potter films revealed Find out about Laura's career before she joined the Channel 4 show

Laura Hamilton is a recognisable face on our screens thanks to her presenting duties on A Place in the Sun where she helps house-hunters find their dream holiday home in the sun.

MORE: A Place in the Sun announces return of former presenter - details

But did you know the presenter originally sought out a career working behind-the-scenes in the TV and film industry before becoming the huge television personality she is today?

She even played a surprising role in the Harry Potter franchise. Want to know more? Keep reading...

Loading the player...

WATCH: A Place in the Sun’s Laura Hamilton stuns fans with swimwear video

Speaking about her career journey, the 39-year-old revealed that her first job out of school was working as a runner for Channel 4 where she made tea for the likes of Dermot O'Leary, who was then fronting T4.

MORE: Laura Hamilton's plush London home belongs on A Place in the Sun – photos

MORE: Laura Hamilton opens up about heartbreaking family tragedy in candid interview

She quickly rose up the ranks, and it wasn't long before she was working as an assistant director on some seriously impressive big-budget productions, including Stardust and the 2005 blockbuster hit Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

"When I worked behind the scenes I was a runner, then I was an assistant floor manager and then assistant director. So I used to direct background on various things, I did a few days here and there on Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. If I'm being honest I found working in film too slow for me," she told Celeb Mix.

Laura worked behind-the-scenes on the fourth Harry Potter installment

Laura added that after the experience that she realised she preferred working on live TV because "every show is different because little things happen and the audience is different".

MORE: A Place in the Sun's Jasmine Harman shares rare photo with husband on sentimental date

The following year, Laura became the female face of children's TV channel Nickelodeon, and even presented the Nickelodeon UK Kids' Choice Awards, alongside McFly and Dannii Minogue in 2007.

After impressing audiences in the 2011 series of Dancing on Ice, where she was paired with Canadian professional Colin Ratushniak and came second, she then moved into presenting lifestyle shows. In 2012, she joined the A Place in the Sun team and has been a regular presenter of the series ever since.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.