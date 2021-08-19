Who is Lesley Manville? Meet the I Am Maria actress here Find out all about the TV star's career and love life

Channel 4's hard-hitting anthology series I Am is set to conclude on Thursday night with a new standalone drama from BAFTA-award-winning director Dominic Savage.

Titled I Am Maria, the episode stars Lesley Manville as a woman who is discontented with her marriage and at a crossroads in life. As she reaches her milestone 60th birthday, she begins to long for change, liberation and happiness.

Viewers may recognise Lesley from her other notable roles throughout her career. Get to know the actress here…

Lesley Manville's early career

Lesley was born in Brighton in 1956, making her 65 years old. From the age of eight, she began training as a soprano singer but in her teen years discovered a passion for acting too. She studied at the prestigious Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts and made her professional stage debut in 1972. Following that, she built a career as a distinctive theatre actress while also appearing in television dramas such as Emmerdale Farm.

Lesley Manville's later career

From the 1990s onwards, Lesley pivoted to TV and film and has scored herself numerous best actress nominations from the BAFTAs and Royal Television Society Awards. Her extensive television credits include North and South, Cranford, The Queen and River. Lesley has also appeared in the films Romeo and Juliet, Maleficent, Phantom Thread and Misbehavior.

Lesley has many TV and film credits to her name

More recently, she has appeared in WWII drama World on Fire, Harlots and sitcom Mum. She is soon set to take over the role of Princess Margaret from Helena Bonham Carter for the last two seasons of Netflix hit The Crown.

In 2015, she was made an OBE on the Queen's Birthday Honours list for her services to drama and charity which was then changed to an OBE in 2021.

Lesley Manville's love life

Away from her television and film roles, Lesley has been married twice. She tied the knot for the first time in 1987 to the actor Gary Oldman. However, the couple split in 1989, just three months after Lesley gave birth to their son Alfie and officially divorced in 1990.

Lesley was married to actor Gary Oldman in the late 1980s

Lesley wed again ten years later in 2000, this time to actor Joe Dixon, who has appeared in the likes of Midsumer Murders and Silent Witness. They went their separate ways in 2004, and according to a recent interview with You Magazine, Lesley is currently single.

