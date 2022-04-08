Who is Gentleman Jack star Suranne Jones married to? The actress and her husband have a five year old son

Suranne Jones is set to wow audiences once again when the romantic but radical period drama Gentleman Jack returns to screens this weekend.

The second series sees the 43-year-old actress reprise her role as Yorkshire landowner and 'the first modern lesbian', Anne Lister as she continues her romance with the shy but sweet heiress, Ann Walker, played by Sophie Rundle. But what do you know about Suranne's own life? Find out everything you need to know about her life away from cameras here...

Is Suranne Jones married?

Suranne has been married to former magazine editor and scriptwriter and Laurence Akers for six years. The couple met while both attending Coronation Street actress Sally Lindsay's wedding back in 2013 and immediately hit it off.

Suranne and her husband Laurence met at a wedding in 2013

Two years later, in 2015, they tied the knot themselves in a private ceremony at Islington Town Hall and have been the picture of romance ever since. According to some reports, Laurence, who is ten years old than Suranne, popped the question just six weeks after meeting. How sweet!

Does Suranne Jones have children?

Suranne and Laurence welcomed the first child together - a son - in March 2016. As Suranne doesn't use social media regularly, no one knew the Gentleman Jack actress was expecting until she stepped on the National Television Awards red carpet with her gorgeous baby bump on full display!

Suranne recently adopted two adorable sausage dogs

As the couple prefer to keep their lives as private as possible, their now five-year-old son's name remains unknown. However, she made a rare comment on motherhood when she joined Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield on the This Morning sofa in 2017. "I love being a mum. It is the best," she gushed.

During lockdown, Suranne and Laurence expanded their family again when they adopted two adorable dachshund puppies! The family currently live in Muswell Hill, London.

