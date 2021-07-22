6 must-watch dramas coming to ITV in Autumn 2021 We can’t wait to settle in with these new shows

Although it is currently far too sunny to be sitting in front of the telly right now (except with the help of several fans, of course), ITV knows we will be ready to resume our binge-watching come Autumn with a nice cup of tea and a blanket, and they have some amazing new shows lined up. See our top picks here…

The Tower

This drama stars Game of Thrones and Gentleman Jack actress Gemma Whelan as DS Sarah Collins. Based on Post Mortem, the first in Kate London’s Metropolitan series of novels, the story follows the investigation into the deaths of a veteran cop and a teenage girl, who fall to their deaths from a tower block.

Left alive on the roof are a five-year-old boy and police officer Lizzie Adama, but within hours, Lizzie has disappeared. Taking on the investigation, Sarah has to find Lizzie while also trying to uncover exactly what happened to lead the police officer and the teenager to their deaths.

Stephen

The three-part sequel to The Murder of Stephen Lawrence takes place thirteen years after Stephen’s death in 1993 in a racially motivated attack, as Stephen’s parents lead a campaign for justice for their son.

The synopsis reads: “The drama tells the story of the ongoing struggle by Doreen and Neville Lawrence to achieve justice and how a detective, DCI Clive Driscoll – working closely with the Lawrences – puts together an investigation that finally, more than 18 years after his death, secures the convictions of two of the gang who murdered Stephen.”

Angela Black

Starring Joanne Froggatt, the series follows Angela Black, a woman who appears to have it all but secretly a victim of domestic abuse. Her husband Olivier is controlling and brutal, and the father of her children - and Angela can’t leave him. Until one day she is approached by a private investigator, who smashes her already strained domestic life to pieces. Intrigued? So are we.

Hollington Drive

Starring national treasure Anna Maxwell Martin, the story follows Theresa and her older headteacher sibling, Helen and their partners Fraser and David, a close-knit family who love spending time with one another. However, things quickly go wrong during a family BBQ.

The synopsis reads: “[When] Theresa’s ten-year-old son, Ben asks to play in the nearby park with his cousin Eva, the adults begin to niggle. Fraser is relaxed and is fine for them to go, but this doesn’t help Theresa’s fears of foreboding and growing feelings of anxiety. As expected the children don’t return on time, and Theresa goes in search.

"Her suspicions are heightened when she finds the children on the edge of a woodland area and they appear to be fighting. Immediately her instincts tell her something terrible has happened. This is all too realised when later that evening distraught neighbour, Jean calls on the family. Her ten-year-old son Alex has gone missing…”

The Long Call

Starring Our Girl actor Ben Aldridge, the four-part event drama follows Detective Inspector Matthew Venn, who has returned to live in a small community in North Devon with his husband, Jonathan for a funeral. However, a shocking murder investigation takes him back to where it all began.

The synopsis reads: “After the body of a man is found on the beach close to Matthew’s home, the investigation throws a cast of doubt on the whole community. Matthew and his team have to get to the bottom of a case which brings with it old wounds and a deadly secret to expose the killer.”

Manhunt: The Night Stalker

Starring Martin Clunes, the series follows Detective Chief Inspector, Colin Sutton, in a sequel to the critically acclaimed drama, Manhunt. The series is the real-life story of the police pursuit of a notorious burglar and rapist, whose 17-year reign of terror left thousands of elderly people in South East London living in fear.

