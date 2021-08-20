Where you've seen the stars of gripping Channel 4 drama Deceit before Are you watching the new true-crime series?

We're already heavily invested in new Channel 4 true crime series Deceit, which tells the shocking true story of how a female police officer was asked to go undercover as bait for suspected murder.

MORE: Viewers left confused by this aspect of new Channel 4 crime drama Deceit

As well as the gripping plot, Deceit boats an impressive cast too. Find out more about them and where you've seen them before below...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you watching Deceit?

Niamh Algar plays Sadie Byrne

Taking the lead role in Deceit as undercover detective Sadie Byrne aka Lizzie James, is Irish actress Niamh Algar, who has previously starred in the likes of MotherFatherSon, Raised by Wolves and The Virtues. Her film credits include the critically acclaimed Calm with Horses and upcoming horror film, Censor.

Niamh Algar plays Sadie Byrne

MORE: The harrowing true story behind new Channel 4 drama Deceit

Eddie Marsan plays Paul Britton

Eddie Marsan takes on the role of criminal profiler Paul Britton. He has appeared in films such as V for Vendetta, Mission: Impossible III, Hancock and Sherlock Holmes. However, Deceit viewers may recognise Eddie for his role in another 2021 televisions drama, BBC One's The Pact.

Eddie Marsan plays Paul Britton

Sion Daniel Young plays Colin Stagg

Playing wronged murder suspect Colin Stagg is Sion Daniel Young. He is best known for playing Gareth in the series Keeping Faith, but he's also starred in Private Peaceful, Doc Martin, The Left Behind, and Hinterland.

Sion Daniel Young plays Colin Stagg

Harry Treadaway plays DI Keith Pedder

The Crown star Harry Treadaway plays DI Keith Pedder, the young Detective Inspector leading the investigation into the devastating Wimbledon Common murder. He's also appeared in British dramas Mr Mercedes and Penny Dreadful and American sci-fi series Star Trek: Picard.

Harry Treadaway plays DI Keith Pedder

He has an identical twin brother who is also an actor named Luke Treadaway, meaning you may recognise Harry from some of his brother's roles such as The Hollow Crown, Ordeal by Innocence and the film A Street Cat Named Bob.

MORE: Line of Duty Insider: Is series 7 happening? What we know so far

Rochenda Sandall plays Lucy

Viewers no doubt recognise Rochenda Sandall from her chilling portrayal of Lisa McQueen in the fifth series of Line of Duty - but she's appeared in many more shows, including Small Axe, Black Mirror, Silent Witness and Criminal, to name just a few!

Rochenda Sandall plays Lucy

Nathaniel Martello-White plays Baz

Nathaniel Martello-White plays Sadie Byrne's close friend, whom she confides in about her undercover operation. He's starred in the likes of I Hate Suzie, Death in Paradise, Kiri and Silent Witness.

Nathaniel Martello-White plays Baz

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.