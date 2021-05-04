Line of Duty Insider: Is series 7 happening? What we know so far Find out if AC-12 will return…

Series six of Line of Duty might be finished, but the excitement from the show lives on as die-hard fans recover from the explosive final episode and wonder what might be next for the gang at AC-12.

At HELLO! Insider, we investigated whether a seventh series is on the cards and what a new series of Jed Mercurio's BBC drama might involve. Find out everything we know about series seven and what we think should feature in a future series, here...

WATCH: HELLO! Insider talks everything we know about Line of Duty series seven

The seventh and final episode threw a bombshell revelation and many of those loose ends were tied up. Warning! Spoilers ahead…

Viewers discovered that the fourth man or 'H' was in fact former Superintendent Ian Buckells. It was Buckells all along who was coercing Jo Davidson to collude with the OCG in covering up the murder of Gail Vella and other historic corrupt behaviour within the police.

The discovery was made due to a number of consistent spelling mistakes found by DS Chloe Bishop – revealing to AC-12 the signatures linked with the handwriting to Buckells.

Buckells, crucially, also revealed that Tommy was in fact the 'Top Man' in previous years, but Buckells took the reins after his murder – which then spawned many new branches within organised crime. The criminal's previous bumbling act was dropped as AC-12 uncovered key evidence, including a laptop device, found in his cell – incriminating him further.

What did you think of the series six finale?

Elsewhere, Ted appeals his forced retirement and even makes a statement to Patricia Carmichael regarding his conversation with Lee Banks, as seen in series five.

The Gaffer admitted he had told incarcerated OCG member Lee Banks that there was a UCO informant embedded within the OCG, hoping it would mean John would have to give himself up. However, as we know, it led to much worse circumstances and he was murdered by Ryan Pilkington.

Kate also hints at a return to AC-12 and Steve finally faces his issues with painkillers, seeking help from occupational health. And what about Jo Davidson? The former detective entered Witness Protection with a new identity and new life. Roll on series seven…

