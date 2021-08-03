All you need to know about Channel 4's gripping new drama Deceit The series begins this month

If you're looking for something fresh to watch, then you're in luck because Channel 4 is releasing a brand new drama, Deceit, soon – and it looks brilliant!

The four-part crime series explores one of the UK's most catastrophic police operations as a police offer goes undercover to try and bait a potential killer. As well as the gripping plot, Deceit boats an impressive cast and is even based on real events. Read more about the upcoming drama here...

WATCH: Channel 4's new drama Deceit is out soon

What is Deceit about?

Deceit, based on a true story, follows a female uncover police officer who goes to extreme lengths to try and capture a murder suspect – but things don't exactly go smoothly.

"The series examines the controversial honeytrap [operation] at the heart of the high-pressure investigation into the devastating murder of Rachel Nickell in 1992," reads the official synopsis.

"[It] examines the complicated and toxic sexual politics of the early 1990s and the police's obsession with the wrong man. Deceit enters a dysfunctional world, where a female undercover officer, codename 'Lizzie James', is asked to become sexual bait for a suspected killer.

Niamh Algar plays undercover cop, codename Lizzie James

"Five months on from the crime, The Met Police are still no closer to capturing the man they're convinced is responsible. First identified through a BBC Crimewatch appeal, the evidence points to Colin Stagg."

Once Colin has been identified, senior detectives devise a plan to send Lizzie to the criminal, to embark on a sexual relationship with him in order to "honey trap" the suspect for the police.

The story is based on real events, which is described as one of the most shocking police operations in history. The operation, known as Operation Edzell at the time, was famous for the police hyper-focussing on one suspect, without exploring other avenues, leading to more tragic crimes.

The drama is based on a true story

Who stars in Deceit?

Taking the lead role in Deceit as undercover detective Lizzie James is Niamh Algar, perhaps best-known for her parts in MotherFatherSon and Raised by Wolves.

Starring alongside Niamh is The Pact and Ray Donovan star Eddie Marsan, who is taking on the role of criminal profiler, Paul Britton.

Line of Duty's Rochenda Sandall is also starring

The Crown star Harry Treadaway plays young DI Keith Pedder, who leads the case, while Keeping Faith actor Sion Daniel Young plays Colin Stagg. Line of Duty's Rochenda Sandall and I Hate Suzie's Nathan Martello-White also have key roles in Deceit.

When is Deceit released?

The first episode of Deceit airs on Friday 13 August at 9pm on Channel 4.

