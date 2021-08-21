Law & Order: SVU star mourns heartbreaking death of close friend he actor shared the devastating news with his followers

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Ice-T has been left devastated following the tragic death of a close friend.

The rapper-turned-actor was crushed after learning of the passing of writer and producer Joseph Taheim Bryan, who was fatally shot on Thursday. The two had recently worked together on an action film titled Equal Standard.

He told his social media followers that he was "not in a good place," and shared his utter devastation with a post on Twitter, alongside photos of the two of them.

WATCH: Actor Ice-T is best known for his role in police procedural Law & Order: SVU

"I'm not in a good place behind this," the Fin Tutuola actor wrote. "Taheim was a GOOD dude making positive moves. He wrote and we made the film Equal Standard together. He leaves a wife and daughter."

Ice-T's followers were quick to offer their support, with one writing: "I'm truly saddened and sorry for your loss ice. Sending prayers and condolences."

Another said: "Very sorry to hear such horrible news... Deepest condolences and prayers to you and your family as well as his."

MFs Killed my friend last night.I’m not in a good place behind this.Taheim was a GOOD dude making Positive moves.He wrote & we made the film EqualStandard together.He leaves a Wife&Daughter.Dirty MFs followed him home and Murdered him.Pic @iamtaheim1st @mobbdeephavoc @tobiastruv pic.twitter.com/eo6vcMc1zn — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) August 20, 2021

Actress Sprague Grayden, who has appeared in the long-running CBS drama back, added: "I'm so so sorry. Sir, you were incredibly kind to me on my first gig out of school (L&O), over 20 years ago. You have done so much, through your art, your daily work, and your outreach. I am so sorry for your loss and the loss of his family."

The father-of-three followed up his tweet with another that read: "losing friends and family to the streets makes you cold," adding: "You can’t tell me [expletive] about PTSD. How many of your friends have been murdered? It changes you."

According to Page Six, Taheim was gunned down in the late hours of Thursday night by an unknown assassin who fled the scene shortly after. He was shot four times.

His film that Ice-T starred in was independently released back in May of this year. It was filmed on location in Queens, New York and also starred Jules Willcox, Marc John Jefferies and Hassan Johnson.

