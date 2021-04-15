Law and Order SVU: Christopher Meloni talks possible Stabler and Benson romance The pair have a lot of history

Law and Order fans have been loving new spinoff series Organized Crime, which sees former Special Victim's Unit star Christopher Meloni reprise his role of Detective Elliot Stabler.

However, one question that we’ve been left wondering is whether a romance between Elliot and SVU’s captain Olivia Benson, played by Mariska Hargitay, is finally on the cards.

While we don't have a definite answer yet, in a new interview with People, the actor revealed that a "world of possibility" has opened up now he's back on the show.

WATCH: Benson and Stabler reunite in Law and Order: SVU and Organized Crime's crossover episode

Speaking to the publication he admitted that he and co-star Mariska have long been aware of fans’ hopes to see them involved romantically, saying: "Obviously, we recognized it when we were together on SVU. We were always kind of toying with that, leaning into that, teasing with that."

As for what the rest of the season holds for the pair who served as co-leads on SVU between 1999 and 2011, he said: "I think we're going to stumble bumble, as I think most human beings do, through complicated areas or difficult terrain, emotional terrain."

He continued. "What are the answers? Really, there are no answers right now. And I think that's the art and the beauty of what we do, the writers get together and they create these connections or circumstances and the actors get to play them out, so I'm excited. I think there's a world of possibility."

Mariska and Christopher were co-leads on SVU for 11 years

Organized Crime showrunner Ilene Chaiken added: "I'm excited too, and I'm also just girding myself for the onslaught. No matter what story we wind up telling, I know that there are some folks that are going to want the other story, and we'll see."

However, Mariska has previously stated that she's not so sure that's the direction she wants to see the characters' relationship go in. Sharing her thoughts on whether the pair should have moved beyond the friend zone back in the earlier seasons of SVU, she told Parade: "If that happened, the chemistry and alchemy and the magic of the relationship would have been gone. It was perfect just the way it was. A romance would have ruined it."

