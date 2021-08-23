Emily in Paris star Lily Collins shares hilarious bedroom snap The pair are back at home after wrapping up filming Emily in Paris season two

Lily Collins has shared an adorable snap of herself snoozing with her pet pooch, Redford! In the photo, the pair are both fast asleep while snuggling in bed, and the Emily in Paris star captioned the photo: “Big spoon, little spoon.”

READ: Lily Collins' stunning Los Angeles home unveiled

She tagged her fiancée Charlie McDowell, who appeared to have taken the snap, as well as Redford’s own Instagram account, which has 68,000 followers! He shared the same post on Instagram stories, writing: “This is how they sleep.”

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you up-to-date with Emily in Paris?

The pair are back at home after spending several months in France filming season two of the hit Netflix show. Sharing several snaps on Instagram, Lily wrote: "French life on film. We are officially wrapped on @emilyinparis Season two and I still cannot quite believe it. Being in Paris with my family and with this cast and crew over the last four months and on set for 67 days has been the most memorable experience and I will cherish every second of it.

Lily shared an hilarious snap of herself with Redford

“Grateful for this team and all of the joy and smiles they bring to work each day. You make it magical. I can’t wait for you guys to see what we have in store for round two. Á bientôt! Bisous!”

MORE: The most beautiful Emily in Paris filming locations revealed

Lily with her fiancée Charlie McDowell

In another album of photos, she added: “Au revoir, Paris! I feel so lucky to have spent these last few months in this beautiful city. I’m leaving here filled with so many amazing memories, special moments with my family, endless appreciation to our incredible dedicated and talented crew, and another season officially wrapped! Very excited to share it with you all soon. We’re heading home, but keeping a little piece of us here until the next time.”

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.