Fans have mixed views on Netflix announcing season two of Emily in Paris Lily Collins will reprise her role in the French capital

This week, Netflix announced that one of the most talked about shows of the year, Emily in Paris, would be returning for a second season.

While the series, which stars Lily Collins as Emily Cooper, an American navigating her way through the romantic city, attracted a large fanbase, many were not so keen. And it seems the news of its return has divided viewers once again.

After the cast, including Lily, Lucas Bravo and Ashley Park, starred in a teaser clip on social media announcing they would be back – the internet erupted with both excitement and confusion.

WATCH: Netflix's Emily in Paris official trailer

One person tweeted: "I WANT IT NOW," while another said: "So just heard #EmilyInParis has been renewed for a second season. Oh my goodness I'm so flipping excited." A third fan gushed: "I can't wait to see her new adventures in Paris."

Others, however, were less pleased. One Twitter user quipped: "HOW? Was it all the hate watching?!" Another wrote: "This show is a crime against humanity."

The Netflix series will be back!

Meanwhile, one viewer was unhappy about Netflix renewing Emily in Paris but not another show, they wrote: "Wait, so #EmilyInParis, which has been discussed as one of the worst tv shows that people love to hate watch, has been renewed for season two but #JulieandthePhantoms, which is one of THE BEST shows to ever grace Netflix, hasn't been picked up for season two yet?"

Lily Collins will reprise her role as Emily Cooper

For those unaware, the ten-part show, from the creator of Sex and the City Darren Starr, tells the story of an ambitious twenty-something girl from Chicago who finds herself in the French capital after landing her dream job at a luxury marketing company.

"Emily's new life in Paris is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances," the synopsis reads.

