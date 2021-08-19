Outer Banks' Madelyn Cline talks 'challenges' of dating co-star Chase Stokes in candid interview

From Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron to Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, on-screen couples becoming off-screen romances are nothing new but always so exciting! And that's exactly why right now the internet can't get enough of Outer Bank's stars Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes.

The Sarah Cameron and John B actors struck up a romance in April 2020 after filming for the first series wrapped when they realised their chemistry sizzled off the screen as well as on.

However, in a candid new interview, Madelyn has opened up about the "challenges" that come with filming the show now the pair are together.

"Prior to stepping foot on set the first day [as a couple], we said, 'Hey, let's talk about this and establish boundaries before we go back, because there are so many people that it can affect.' And I hate that. I wouldn't want that at all," the 23-year-old actress told Elle Magazine.

She added that the couple also leave their issues at the door and don't let their personal lives affect their performances. "Whenever there's any sort of personal issue, especially between the two of us, we don't bring it to work. Because it's distracting."

Madelyn and Chase struck up a romance after filming season one of Outer Banks

She continued: "It's not fun to feel like that time on set is tainted by anything else. So I think we've navigated it really well. In the first season, we all started out as friends, and we established this from a working relationship. And then in season two, we came back to it as a couple."

The actress also revealed that she found it "heartbreaking" filming the scene early on in season two where her character is dying and John is trying to save her. She said: "It is heartbreaking when you have someone standing over you crying and heartbroken."

Madelyn says filming Sarah's death scene was "heartbreaking" for both of them

Meanwhile, fans on TikTok are speculating that in that particular scene, Chase breaks character and refers to her by her real name. When John B breaks down thinking that Sarah is gone, he lays his head against her and seemingly mouths "Mads."

One viewer caught the apparent slipup and posted it to the video-sharing app alongside the caption: "Did anyone else noticed [sic] that Chase Stokes said 'Mads' during Sarah's death scene?"

