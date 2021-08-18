BREAKING: Outlander star Caitriona Balfe welcomes first baby - details 

Caitriona Balfe has surprised and delighted fans with the very happy news that she has welcomed her first child with her husband, Tony Gill.

Sharing a photo of her baby son’s hands, the 41-year-old wrote: “I’ve been off socials for a while as I was taking some time to enjoy cooking up this little human… We are so grateful for this little soul… that he chose us as his parents. I’m in awe of him already and can’t help stare and wonder at all the possibilities of who he will become, where he will go and what he’ll do on the big adventure of his life.



“Right now he seems so small and fragile and I constantly think how grateful I am that I live in a place, in a time where he is born into peace and safety and yet at the same time I see so many in the world right now that aren’t afforded that same privilege and opportunity… who are born into famine or war and how unjust it is that the same safety isn’t there for all children.

The star shared a snap of her baby son's hand

“Here in the west we have so much, we are so lucky and so if you’d like to join me in supporting any of the wonderful charities that need help trying to give those that are forgotten dignity and hope, we can give the gift of peace and safety and opportunity to a few more children.”

Her fans were quick to congratulate her, with one writing: “Congratulations darling such gorgeous news,” while another added: "Yessssss I cannot wait to see you and hold the little man.” Lauren Lyle, who plays Marsali in Outlander, commented: “Hero” with a heart emoji. Aw!

Caitriona will her onscreen daughter, played by Sophie Skelton

Caitriona and Tony tied the knot back in 2019 in Ireland after first meeting in 2015. Her co-star, Sam Heughan, reportedly was a guest at the special day.

