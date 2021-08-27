NCIS fans are all saying the same thing about the new trailer for new spinoff NCIS: Hawai'i The new series hits screens next month

NCIS: Hawai'i's first trailer has finally dropped and given fans a glimpse of what they can expect from the hotly-anticipated NCIS spinoff.

MORE: Chicago Fire, NCIS, Grey's Anatomy and more fall premiere dates revealed

Sharing the exclusive first look on her Twitter account, actress Vanessa Lachay wrote: "Jane Tennant reporting for duty! Not gonna lie, I cried when I saw it, but happy tough kick ass tears! Haha. #NCIShawaii premieres September 20th."

The trailer introduces viewers to Vanessa's character Special Agent Jane Tennant, who heads up a team of agents based in the Aloha State. Check it out for yourself below...

Loading the player...

WATCH: See Vanessa Lachay as Jane Tennant in the first trailer for NCIS: Hawai'i

The footage has naturally sent fans wild with excitement, and many can't wait for the show to hit screens. "This looks HIGHLY watchable. What a badass. Totally in for #NCISHawaii," one viewer commented under the post. Another added: "Honestly couldn't be more amped! #NCISHawaii."

MORE: NCIS: Hawai'i: Everything you need to know about the new spin-off series

MORE: The real reason why Pauley Perrette left NCIS will shock you

However, many others couldn't help but spot similarities with CBS's reboot of Hawaii Five-0, which recently drew to a close after ten seasons. "Is that some wannabe Kamekona Shrimp Truck?" someone wrote, referring to the tasty hotspot owned by fan favourite Hawai'i Five-0 character Kamekona Tupuola.

The new spinoff series will premiere on Monday 20 September

Another person noted the coincidence that Vanessa herself once "played a criminal on H-50", while a third said they were reserving judgment until NCIS: Hawai'i actually begins airing. They tweeted: "This actually looks pretty darn good, I hope that many wont compare it to H50 but some will though but to me its got a way different feeling from that one."

Like the other series in the long-running NCIS franchise, NCIS: Hawai'i will follow a talented and tireless team of Naval Criminal Investigative Services agents dedicated to solving criminal cases involving the Marines and the Navy.

MORE: NCIS fans left disappointed as show leaves Netflix without warning

What sets the new series apart is that it will take place in a new base in America's 50th state, the island of Hawai'i. The official synopsis for the show reads: "The world's most successful television series continues on the seductive shores of the Aloha State as the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor and her team balance duty to family and country, investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security and the mysteries of the island itself."

Joining Vanessa in the cast are Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, Noah Mills, Tori Anderson, Kian Talan, Alex Tarrant and Enver Gjokaj.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.