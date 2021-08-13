NCIS fans rejoice as Mark Harmon returns in full force in new season teaser trailer Season 19 will premiere on Monday 20 September

A brand new teaser trailer for the new season of NCIS has been released - and it features Mark Harmon's irreplaceable Leroy Jethro Gibbs back in action!

Shared on Twitter on Friday 13 August, the 20-second clip teased some of what viewers can expect from both the upcoming 19th season of NCIS and first season of spin-off NCIS: Hawai'i.

However, it seems that fans can't focus on anything else but the fact that it seems that Gibbs is back on the frontline, following his suspension last season. Check out the teaser for yourself below...

WATCH: See the teaser trailer for the upcoming seasons of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i

"Gibbs is back!" one delighted viewer tweeted after watching the clip. Another added: "Yessssss, I'm so excited!" while a third wrote: "So happy to see that Mark Harmon is in the new season! I've heard so many rumours that he's not returning, looks like that wasn't true!!"

And what's more, it seems that Gibbs will be back in full force in season 19, starting with the highly-anticipated premiere episode. While not confirmed yet, we have a strong feeling that the episode will pick up exactly where season 18 left off and reveal what really happened to him after his boat went up in flames.

Fans can't wait to see more of Mark Harmon in season 19

Fans will recall that the show ended on an explosive cliffhanger - literally. After spending much of the latter half of the season on indefinite leave from work, Gibbs took his boat "Rule 91" out for a spin on a lake only to have it unexpectedly blow up. Right before the credits rolled, he could be seen swimming off, indicating that he was alive and well.

Over on Twitter, one of the show's screenwriters, Christopher J. Waild, has been sharing some cryptic behind-the-scenes snaps from the filming 19x01. One of his photos featured a close up of a speedometer, which fans recognised as Gibb's pickup truck, while another showed the location of Gibb's explosion, the lake.

One NCIS screenwriter teased that the season 19 premiere will return to the lake

"In the weeds on Day Four…" he captioned the photo, which some NCIS fans took to mean Gibbs will spend a portion of the episode hiding out from his assassins.

"Is this where we find out what happens after the explosion?" asked one more fan. "Can't wait!" someone asked while another speculated: "Maybe Gibbs crawling through the weeds to sneak out of the lake?"

However, while it seems that the season premiere will focus on Gibbs, we still don't know about how much involvement he'll have in the rest of the season. Insiders close to the CBS drama report that he will only make a few appearances throughout the new run of episodes, although this has yet to be seen.

Having appeared in every single episode of the show since 2003, the 69-year-old actor is one of the longest-serving American TV stars and reportedly soon hopes to retire from acting.

