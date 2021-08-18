NCIS fans left disappointed as show leaves Netflix without warning Seasons one to 15 were previously available on the streaming site

NCIS fans have been enjoying rewatching old episodes of the naval drama on Netflix in preparation for the new season, which is starting in just a month's time.

However, many have been left disappointed after discovering that the show has been removed from the platform without warning. Taking to Reddit, many shared their experiences of suddenly realising the show has disappeared from the streaming service.

"Is anyone else suddenly unable to watch NCIS on Netflix? It was working fine yesterday then suddenly it wasn't there anymore."

Someone else had a similar experience. "I watched an episode before I took a nap this afternoon and have been doing this same thing for weeks. After my nap I was going to watch another one but now it seems it is totally gone from Netflix," they wrote while a third grumbled: "I'm having the same issue. Gone for me as of today as well."

However, the problem has proved even more confusing as the show is still showing as available for some users. "I just checked. NCIS is still on Netflix for me!" one said while another wrote: "That is super weird it's not showing up for you."

Generally, Netflix releases a list of titles coming and going each month, so it's possible that the users who are having issues accessing the show are experiencing a glitch. However, many have speculated that their deal for the show has run out and the platform is now slowly rolling out an update to remove it from its library.

CBS, the US network which NCIS airs on, launched its own streaming service CBS All Access back in 2014, which was then rebranded last year to Paramount+. In 2020, two other popular CBS series - Hawaii Five-O and Blue Bloods - left Netflix and moved to the channel's own service, and the same could now be happening with NCIS.

NCIS, up to its most recent season, is available to watch on Paramount+, although it's only available in the US. As for new episodes, viewers will be able to catch them on CBS from Monday 20 September at 9pm ET/PT.

Long-time viewers might want to mark that in their diaries as for the last 18 years, the show has been holding down the network's 8pm Tuesday slot.

