NCIS: Hawai'i: Everything you need to know about the new spin-off series We can't wait for this to hit screens!

It's official - after months of rumours, CBS have finally confirmed that NCIS: Hawai'i is happening!

MORE: 11 upcoming brilliant shows you need to add to your watch-list

The new spin-off will soon become the franchise's third series and is set to look a little different in a number of ways. Not only is it the franchise's first series with a woman in the lead role, but it's also the first set outside mainland USA.

But what else can fans expect from NCIS: Hawai'i? We've done some digging and here's everything we know so far...

Loading the player...

WATCH: NCIS star Mark Harmon opens up about his favourite memories on set

What is NCIS: Hawai'i about?

Like the other series in the long-running NCIS franchise, NCIS: Hawai'i will follow a talented and tireless team of Naval Criminal Investigative Services agents dedicated to solving criminal cases involving the Marines and the Navy.

What sets the new series apart is that it will take place in a new base in America's 50th state, the island of Hawai'i. The official synopsis for the show reads: "The world's most successful television series continues on the seductive shores of the Aloha State as the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor and her team balance duty to family and country, investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security and the mysteries of the island itself."

NCIS: Hawai'i will follow a new group of agents living and working in America's 50th state

When the show was first announced, it was titled NCIS: Hawaii, however, the name has been tweaked to include an okina, which is a special kind of apostrophe, to reflect the island name's spelling in the Hawaiian language.

MORE: NCIS star teases 'emotional' and 'controversial' season 18 finale

Who will star in NCIS: Hawai'i?

It's been confirmed that actress and TV presenter Vanessa Lachey will take on the lead role of Jane Tennant, the franchise's first female protagonist. According to Deadline, Jane has "thrived in a system that's pushed back every step of the way through equal parts confidence and strategy" but is more than just an NCIS agent. She's also a single mother who is just as dedicated to her kids as she is to her work.

Vanessa Lachey has been cast as Jane Tennant

Sharing the exciting news of her casting to Instagram, Vanessa wrote: "Honored is an understatement! To join the NCIS franchise as the first female lead and to do it on the Beautiful Islands of Hawai'i... I still can't believe it! Thank You CBS for believing in me! Now let's get to work!"

MORE: The best NCIS celebrity guest stars of all time

Joining Vanessa in the cast are Yasmine Al-Bustami and Jason Antoon, who will play NCIS agents Lucy and Ernie. Lucy is a junior member of the team who's eager to please and Ernie is a tech whizz who can find just about everyone at the click of a button. Given that the NCIS franchises feature an ensemble cast, we expect more characters to be announced soon, and will be sure to keep you updated with all the latest casting news.

Yasmine Al-Bustami and Jason Antoon will also star in the new series

MORE: The Crime Scene Investigation stars returning for new revival series

When will NCIS: Hawai'i be released?

A premiere date for NCIS: Hawai'i has not yet been set by CBS. But there's good news - according to the network, the series has been ordered for the 2021-22 broadcast season, meaning that fans could see the first episodes land on screens as early as this fall.

****BREAKING NEWS****

We have officially renewed @NCISLA and ordered #NCISHawaii for the 2021-22 broadcast season. Get ready! pic.twitter.com/FUtucK7SIb — CBS (@CBS) April 23, 2021

Keep checking back here as we'll be sure to update you as soon as an official premiere date is set!

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.