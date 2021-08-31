Married at First Sight lands in the UK - and viewers are saying the same thing Needless to say, people have opinions!

After a huge success that was Married at First Sight Australia, fans have been looking forward to the UK version - and it looks like there is already plenty of drama! The series, which aired on Monday night, follows a group of singletons who tie the knot while meeting each other for the first time at the altar -and then follows them over several weeks as they get used to married life, and ultimately decide if they are going to stay together.

One contestant, Nikita, has already shocked fans - and plenty of viewers took to Twitter to discuss her “awkward” marriage to new husband Ant. The reality show participant was instantly disappointed upon meeting her new husband, as he didn’t fit her ideal man of 6ft with green eyes and veneers.

She told the camera: “They've just done the total [expletive] opposite of what I've asked for. I mean obviously I was talking about looks quite a lot. Looks was a huge thing to me and I don't think they've listened to what I said.”

Did you think it was awkward between the newlyweds?

Speaking about the couple’s wedding, one person wrote: “Awks! I think we can safely say the Nikita ‘marriage’ is the car crash one of the series (even without seeing the rest of them!)” Another added: “I'm guessing there will be an instant dislike between Nikita and Ant!” A third person wrote: “Nikita really is awful, I feel so sorry for him… gonna be interesting to see how it pans out, the first couple seem a great match tho!”

