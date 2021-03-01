Married at First Sight Australia's Martha Kalifatidis opens up about fall out with co-star Jessika The reality show's sixth series concludes this week on E4

Married at First Sight Australia has seen some fiery arguments and emotional moments between the married couples, but it seems that the tension extended to friends within the show as well as the husbands and wives.

Martha Kalifatidis and Jessika Power were firm friends during filming of series six, which originally aired in 2019, but have since fallen out. After the show aired, Martha opened up about a disagreement she and Jessika became embroiled in on her YouTube channel. "We were walking back to go to the after-party and we bumped into Jess and Ines," she told her followers.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Married at First Sight Australia series six trailer

"I thought everything was sweet. I walked up to them, they ignored me, then I was looking at Jess going 'Hello?' and she goes 'Oh hi!' I don't know why… It's so childish."

Despite the awkward moment, Martha then more recently admitted that there wasn't any animosity. "I feel everyone has gone back to life the way it was before the show," she explained to Today Extra. She then added that there was no bad blood, but that the reality stars had moved on "because, I guess, life goes on and you move on."

Martha and Jessika were firm friends during filming

But it seems that Jessika viewed the situation differently. Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "I would love to have kept this private but enough is enough, we've held on for so long and she was supposed to be our friend!

"But she continues to bring us up in interviews and on her YouTube and Instagram. You're as fake as it comes. Constantly talking down about people even your fans!" Ouch.

Meanwhile, the sixth series of Married at First Sight Australia comes to an end this week but fans of the show will be pleased to know that they'll be able to enjoy more of the reality show soon. In a statement, Channel 4 announced that following the huge success of series six, series seven will air on E4 in the summer.

