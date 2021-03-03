Fans brand Married at First Sight Australia finale 'iconic' as Jessika and Nic's exchange exposed Were you a fan of series six?

Married at First Sight Australia series six came to close this week but the reality series went out with a bang. In the final episode, the couples taking part in the experiment came together for a dinner party, and in true MAFS style, fireworks went off!

One particular moment that drew attention was Jessika and Nic's conversation, which was finally exposed to the other participants. Video footage was shown of Jessika and Nic engaging in a conversation and Jessika showing her interest, much to the surprise of Dan and Cyrell.

Jessika denied hitting on Nic, but countered this argument, telling his ex, Cyrell: "OK, yeah I felt like she was hitting on me." Fans picked up on the dramatic exchange, with one person tweeting: "This is beautiful. It's just beautiful," and a second writing: "This #MAFS finale is top, TOP tier TV."

Meanwhile, after the 41st episode, viewers were keen to praise the series as whole on social media. One person said: "The producers of Married at First Sight Australia deserved a Golden Globe for services to reality TV after that finale. The Ines-Elizabeth bonding, Cyrell confirmed as the consistent truth teller, the final Jessika-Nic-Dan bomb... iconic #MAFS."

Series six aired its finale this week

Another wrote: "Forty-one hours of my life on Married At First Sight Australia (S6) and I can honestly say that I'd do it all again in a heartbeat. Car crash TV at its absolute finest. LOVED IT. #MAFSAustralia #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia #MAFS."

Although series six has ended, fans of the show will be pleased to know that they'll be able to enjoy more of the reality show soon. Channel 4 has confirmed that series seven of Married at First Sight Australia will be coming to the UK in the summer.

A statement read: "Married at First Sight Australia Season 6 sadly concludes this Monday 1 March, but buckle up as we’re heading back down under soon, as Married at First Sight Australia series 7 is set to land on E4 this summer." We cannot wait.

