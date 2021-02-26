Married at First Sight Australia's Mike reveals he reached out to ex Heidi after show ended The reality star opened up about his regrets in the reunion episode

Married at First Sight Australia star Mike Gunner has revealed he reached out to ex Heidi Latcham after expressing his regrets over how the relationship ended.

Mike, who married Heidi at the beginning of series six which was first aired in Australia in 2019, opened up about his marriage to Heidi during the Grand Reunion special when he admitted that he "tried" to make contact once again with his ex.

The former electrician said during the episode: "She could light up a room like no one I've ever met. Everybody fell for it, and I see it as a huge missed opportunity.

"I don't know if I've made peace with it, even two years later. I made a lot of mistakes. They were hurtful to her and damaging to our relationship."

Mike was then asked if he had reached out to Heidi to reconcile, to which he responded: "I've tried, but she doesn't message back."

The couple married in sunny Byron Bay in episode three of the show and seemingly hit it off immediately. However, soon into the experiment, the cracks in their relationship began to show and the two found themselves arguing frequently.

Mike has since moved on to start a new relationship

Despite the hiccups they faced on the show, the two decided to stay married at the end of the experiment and moved in together after filming wrapped. However, it wasn't to last as the couple then parted ways soon after.

Mike is now in a relationship with girlfriend Sonja after meeting online. The reality star told 9Now: "I've been dating a girl for a few months. She's from Brisbane and spends a lot of time down here on the Gold Coast with me. Things are going really well. She's a real sweetheart and so gentle and she doesn't have any judgements."

Heidi has also moved on from her split from Mike since the show. On an episode of Talking Married, she addressed their split stating: "I don't ever look for someone to make me happy. That's not why I go into a relationship."

