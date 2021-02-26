All you need to know about Married at First Sight series seven Fans will be able to enjoy series seven on E4

Series six of Married of First Sight Australia might be coming to an end – but it's not all bad news because E4 have confirmed that fans in the UK will soon be able to watch series seven.

The channel have confirmed that thanks to the huge success of series six, series seven will be coming to E4. Find out all the details below...

WATCH: Married at First Sight Australia official trailer

When is Married at First Sight Australia series seven coming to E4?

The channel has confirmed that series seven of Married at First Sight Australia will be coming to the UK in the summer. A statement read: "Married at First Sight Australia Season 6 sadly concludes this Monday 1 March, but buckle up as we’re heading back down under soon, as Married at First Sight Australia series 7 is set to land on E4 this summer." We cannot wait.

Married at First Sight Australia series seven is coming to E4

What will happen in Married at First Sight Australia series seven?

Series was actually aired in Australia back in May 2020, but looks like UK fans will have to wait until the summer to find out all the gossip for series seven.

However, one bit of information we do know is that series six star Elizabeth Sobinoff was invited back for the seventh series after the ordeal she faced regarding the Sam and Ines love triangle. There's no word yet on whether series eight will follow, however, given its popularity in the UK, it's certainly likely.

The show has been a big hit in the UK

Will there be a Married at First Sight UK?

It certainly looks like it! As much as we're loving the Australian version, we were thrilled to hear that Channel 4 are also reportedly bringing back a new series of the UK show. The Channel 4 website states that the show is currently looking for singletons to take part in the 2021 series.

It reads: "We're looking for brave singles for potential future series of Married at First Sight. In this unique relationship series about married life, a panel of matchmaking experts will be there to help you find the one."

