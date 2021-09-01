Viewers full of praise for Selena Gomez's new series Only Murders in the Building Are you watching the new comedy crime series?

Only Murders in the Building landed on streaming on Tuesday and it seems that viewers didn't waste a single second before getting stuck in.

The series, which stars Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin, has received high praise from audiences, with many calling it the "best" drama on TV right now.

Taking to social media to discuss the first few episodes, which are available to watch now on Disney+ in the UK and on Hulu in the US, viewers couldn't help but gush about the series.

"Just finished the first two episodes of #OnlyMurders. I'm hooked, this is some really good television, the best I've seen in a while actually," one said.

Another echoed this, writing: "Only Murders in the Building is a delight (think Manhattan Murder Mystery meets Knives Out) and yet more proof that true crime fans are the best bad detectives."

What did you think of the first few episodes?

Someone else said: "This show is FANTASTIC. All three leads are so good and charming. Martin Short at his best in YEARS!" while a fourth added: "Selena Gomez is perfection and she, Steve Martin, and Martin Short are the team I never knew I needed."

Are you watching the comedic murder-mystery series? As the official synopsis for the show reads, Only Murders in the Building "follows three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.

"When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth.

"As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it's too late."

