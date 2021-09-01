Kate Beckinsale undergoes major transformation for new TV drama - see first look images here The actress leads the cast of new Paramount+ series Guilty Party

Kate Beckinsale is set to make her return to TV with a brand new television series - and we can't wait for it to land on screens!

Described as a "dark comedy series", Guilty Party follows a discredited journalist named Beth Burgess who will do anything to rebuild her reputation.

In first look images released on Wednesday, the 48-year-old actress can be seen looking stylish in a white tie-neck blouse and maroon velvet jacket as she trades her signature brunette locks for blonde.

As per Deadline, the series "follows Beth as she attempts to salvage her career by helping a young mother, Toni Plimpton, who has been sentenced to life in prison for maiming and murdering her husband—crimes she says she didn't commit.

"Beth also finds herself in over her head as she faces Colorado gun-smugglers, clickbait culture, the doldrums of marriage, and her own tarnished past."

Kate plays a disgraced journalist in the new dark comedy series

Joining the Underworld star in the cast of the show, which premieres on Paramount+ on Thursday 14 October, are Jules Latimer, Geoff Stults, Laurie Davidson, Andre Hyland, Tiya Sircar, and Alanna Ubach.

Will you be watching Guilty Party?

Speaking about the series, Kate teased that viewers can expect lots of twists and turns. She said: "Sometimes you can also take longer to reveal various things rather than having to make it really quick like for a 90-minute movie."

Jules, who will be making her small screen debut in the series, said of working with the Hollywood actress: "You know what? Kate kept telling me what an honor it was for her but it was more so for me. I thought it would be harder but Kate was so amazing and working with Rebecca [Addelman, creator] was a dream. I'm not going to get emotional about it but they took really good care of me."

