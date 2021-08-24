All you need to know about Selena Gomez's new series Only Murders in the Building The show has already received rave reviews…

A brand new comedy with a true-crime twist and a stellar cast – what's not to love about that? Only Murders in the Building is the upcoming show that everyone seems to be talking about right now and it's not hard to see why.

MORE: Fans all have same reaction to this major plot point in Nine Perfect Strangers

Iconic comedy duo Steve Martin and Martin Short are joined by superstar Selena Gomez to front the Hulu and Disney+ series which has already received rave reviews from critics, and has managed to bag itself a 100 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes this week – but what's it all about? Here's everything we know so far about Only Murders in the Building...

Loading the player...

WATCH: The official trailer for Only Murders in the Building

What is Only Murders in the Building about?

As the trailer outlines, three strangers who live in the same New York building embark on an unlikely joint mission after discovering their mutual love of true-crime podcasts and being inspired to start one of their own.

But things take a sudden and literal turn when an actual murder takes place in their building. Can they use their knowledge of true-crime to solve it? And are any of them to blame?

Are you looking forward to watching Only Murders in the Building?

Who stars in Only Murders in the Building?

Comedy legends Martin Short and Steve Martin are two of the leading cast members. The pair are famed for their work together for the past 35 years including in Father of the Bride, Three Amigos and, more recently, their two-man stand-up comedy show. Steve plays Charles, while Martin portrays his neighbour, Oliver.

Alongside them is singer and global superstar Selena Gomez – who takes on the role of Mabel, a true-crime fan who winds up involved in Charles and Oliver's plot to find the truth, creating an unlikely but brilliant trio of make-shift detectives. Also appearing in the cast is Aaron Dominguez, Amy Ryan and Nathan Lane.

MORE: House MD star Hugh Laurie announces huge news about returning show

MORE: Is Sandra Oh's new series The Chair worth the watch?

Comedy legends Martin Short and Steve Martin lead the cast

What have the cast said about Only Murders in the Building?

Speaking at the European press junket for the show, Selena opened up about the reasons why she was keen to take part in the crime-comedy and how it differed from other acting projects in her career. "The level of sophistication of the material is the first reason why I wanted to do this," she said.

"But I don't know; [back then] I was a kid and I didn't really know what I was doing. I was just riding around on set all day, but now I feel like a sponge and I soak up all of the wisdom that I can. It's really nice to be back on TV and it's nice to be cast as my actual age, which never happens. I'm very happy to be doing this show."

The show premieres on Disney+ and Hulu very soon

Steve added: "The story changed a lot when Selena joined the project. Originally, the idea was about three older actors who live in the same building, but Selena added this incredible new dynamic to the story.

"The podcast idea came later, too. In my original idea, they were watching a television show when the power goes out, but we changed it to a podcast to make it more modern. To be honest, it became the show it is today through the fantastic Hollywood process of smart writers talking and discussing ideas."

When is Only Murders in the Building out?

Only Murders in the Building premieres on Disney+ from Tuesday 31 August and then will be released weekly. In you're in the US, you can catch the show on Hulu from the same date.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.