5 hottest new films and TV shows to stream this week Including a brand new Disney movie…

Another week brings another batch of great new content to look forward to and there are some big ones this week.

As well as the highly-anticipated Friends reunion, we'll finally get to see Emma Stone's turn as Cruella de Vil in Disney's live-action remake. Without further ado, here's the best shows and films to stream this week…

MORE: Why Paul Rudd won't be in Friends reunion

Loading the player...

WATCH: Friends The Reunion lands this week

Domina

Available on Sky and NOW

This original new drama from Sky Atlantic brings together the politics of Ancient Rome and the life of Livia Drusilla, from her childhood in the wake of Julius Caesar's assassination, to her rise to emperor Augustus' wife – Rome's most powerful empress.

Kasia Smutniak as Livia Drusilla

Friends: The Reunion

Available Thursday 27 May on NOW

Finally, it's The One Where They Reunite and we cannot wait. The highly-anticipated Friends reunion is coming to screens this week. The whole gang will get back together to reminisce about their time on the iconic sitcom as well as welcoming some celebrity guests.

Could we BE any more excited for the reunion?

Solos

Available now on Amazon Prime

This brand new seven-part anthology series sees some of the biggest names in Hollywood (Anne Hathaway and Morgan Freeman to name a few) explore the strange and beautiful truths of what it means to be human.

The synopsis reads: "Performed by eight of the finest actors of our time, this anthology series spans our present and future and illuminates that even during our most isolated moments we are all connected through the human experience."

MORE: Enchanted sequel has started filming - details

MORE: Viewers are freaking out over Mare of Easttown episode six

Anne Hathaway in new show Solos on Amazon

Cruella

Available Friday 28 May on Disney+

Emma Stone becomes iconic villain Cruella de Vil in this brand new live-action remake, arriving on Disney+ on 28 May exclusively with Premier Access. The story will focus on her backstory and journey to becoming one of cinema's most notorious, and glamorous, baddies.

Emma Stone as Cruelle de Vil

The Kominsky Method

Available Friday 28 May on Netflix

Michael Douglas returns of the third and final season of The Kominsky Method. Reprising his role as Sandy Kominsky, he has to navigate aging without his long-time friend, Norman Newlander.

Michael Douglas returns to The Kominsky Method

"This season of The Kominsky Method deals with money, death, love, murder, and dreams coming true. In other words, the usual," reads the synopsis.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.