This week, there's one blockbuster release that everyone is talking about – Disney's brand new live-action remake, Cruella, starring Academy Award-winning actor Emma Stone.

MORE: Viewers can't believe Emma Stone's accent in Cruella

The new film, which comes out in theatres and lands on Disney+ Premier Access on Friday, sees Emma take on the role of the iconic villain and explores the character's early life in London before she became the puppy-stealing rebel we know her as today.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Cruella is out now - see the official trailer

While people are naturally focusing on Emma's turn as Cruella, or Estrella as she was known then, many other stars are being praised for their performance such as Emma Thompson, Mark Strong and Kirby Howell-Baptiste. But is the film worth the trip to the cinema? Here's what we found out…

The official synopsis for the film gives a good background of the story: "Cruella follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets.

"One day, Estella's flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute. But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella."

MORE: Emma Stone’s major beauty secret is infused in this incredible new eye cream

MORE: 5 hottest new films and TV shows to stream this week

Emma Stone as the iconic Cruella de Vil

So what do the fans think? Judging by reviews from viewers on social media, the film, so far, has gone down a treat not just for the actor's performances, but for the soundtrack, fashion and backdrop of 1970s London.

One movie-fan gave a highly positive review on Twitter: "#Cruella is easily the BEST Disney live-action film yet! Powered by Emma Stone's brilliantly manipulative performance, a twisty screenplay and Gillespie's sharp direction, the film cultivates an artistic voice that deserves to be upheld as a model for all future reimaginings."

Another said: "Do yourself a favour and head to #Cruella. It's a masterpiece with the best soundtrack ever. @stonemma_ is brilliant as is #EmmaThompson. It's wickedly devilish!!! @dailyemmastone."

A third was equally wowed by the film, tweeting: "Love Love LOVED the new #Cruella movie!!!! We have lots of new lewks [sic] to serve."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.