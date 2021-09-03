Death in Paradise's Josephine Jobert hints at potential return of fan favourite character The actress is currently filming series 11

Josephine Jobert has teased the potential return of a Death in Paradise fan-favourite character, and we're sure viewers would love it if it happened!

Taking to Instagram stories, the actress, who plays Florence Cassell in the BBC comedy-drama, was asked by one of her followers if Ardal O'Hanlon would ever return to the island of Saint Marie.

Josephine responded: "Never say never. I don't want to speak for him or production (maybe he'll come back one day, I don't know).

Josephine Jobert talks filming in bed for Death in Paradise

She added: "But he is not coming back for series 11 that's for sure. But I miss him very much. Beautiful human."

Ardal waved goodbye to the show and his role as DI Jack Mooney in January 2020 during series nine, shortly before new arrival Neville Parker (Ralf Little) made his debut. Ardal opened up about his decision to leave Death in Paradise to HELLO! at the time, explaining: "I would be very worried about overstaying my welcome."

He added: "When I started, I thought I'd be lucky to last a summer, and I kind of always in the back of my head [thought] you do three series and that's kind of it. [And] in terms of the character, I don't think there was any anywhere else for it to go really, there's a danger that you'll end up treading water and pulling out the same tricks time after time."

Ardal waved goodbye to the show in 2020

Although as Josephine reiterated that there are no current plans for Ardal to reprise his role on the show, it certainly wouldn't be the first time the series has brought back a fan-favourite character.

For the tenth anniversary of Death in Paradise, which aired in January this year, original detective DI Richard Poole, played by Ben Miller, made a triumphant return to the show. Although his character was killed off in series three, Ben loved being back in Guadeloupe to film his flashback episode.

He told HELLO! in an exclusive interview: "You worry that it was just about that moment and that time, and that time is gone. But to be back acting in scenes, it was just like, we'd never left. It was a bit like your school reunion when you all slip back into the same sort of roles." He added: "It was great. And the scene was really, really beautifully written and handled so well."

