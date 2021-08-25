Death in Paradise star Ralf Little reveals surprising incident with Prince Harry

Death in Paradise star Ralf Little has opened up about an incident with Prince Harry’s bodyguards which almost saw him getting seriously injured - and all because Wayne Rooney scored a goal!

Chatting to his pal Will Mellor in a clip shared on Instagram, he revealed that he was attending a swanky viewing party for the Manchester United vs Barcelona match back in 2011, which was also attended by the Duke of Sussex. He captioned the post: “Almost getting my arm broken by Prince Harry’s guards. That Wembley final between #ManchesterUnited and #Barcelona was memorable, to say the least.”

He revealed that after being elated when Rooney scored, he went to hug Prince Harry - only for a friend to pull him back. He explained: “Rooney scores and I'm up on the sofa like, ‘Yeah!' And I've hugged this way and I've hugged that way and I see Prince Harry and I go [to hug him], and my mate drags me back off the sofa and I'm like, 'What are you [expletive] doing?'

“He turns around and said as soon as I jumped on the sofa, three guys appeared from nowhere and just closed in.” He later revealed that he started chatting to the bodyguards, and asked them what they would have done if he had tried to hug Harry. He said: “They were like, 'I would've broken your arm.’” Eek!

We love Ralf's stories!

His followers were quick to comment on the hilarious situation, with one writing: “These videos are literally the best- they are always making me laugh until I cry.” Another added: “Thanks for another much-needed laugh!” A third person wrote: "Lol, these chats are brilliant. Loving it.”

