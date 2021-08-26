Josephine Jobert gives sneak peek at Death in Paradise season 11 Are you looking forward to the show’s return?

Death in Paradise star Josephine Jobert has given two sneak peeks at season 11 of the hit show! The actress, who plays DS Florence Cassell, shared clips while filming - and it looks like they have been shooting all sorts in the past 24 hours!

MORE: Death in Paradise's Josephine Jobert drops hint on Florence and Neville romance

In one clip, posted to Instagram Stories, she revealed that they were filming on a boat, and waved to the crew on another boat. She can be heard saying: “This morning we’re filming on the boat, look at them! Uh oh!”

WATCH: Josephine Jobert talks filming in bed

She shared another video of herself lying in bed during a night shoot, she said: “Filming in the bed and trying not to actually fall asleep. Challenge. Filming at night and it’s so comfortable.” We have so many questions!

Fans were recently thrilled to discover that Josephine actually has a very famous relative, Casino Royale star Eva Green. Josephine opened up to HELLO! about her cousin's role as a Bond girl, and even revealed her ambition to land a part in the film franchise herself.

MORE: Josephine Jobert stuns fans with radiant makeup free selfie

MORE: Death in Paradise's Josephine Jobert shares behind-the-scenes photo as she teases 'special' episode

"I'd love it!" she began, adding: "It's so funny, and I'm not making this up, I receive so many messages from people and fans who say to me, 'You should be the next Bond girl.' It's something that happens pretty often. And I screenshot every single message. I have to keep them just in case I meet the casting director and I can say 'Look at this!'"

Are you looking forward to the show's return?

She added that she rarely gets starstruck, explaining: "I think because my whole family is in this industry. I do it and I love my job, but I always take a step back. I see the person before the star. We're all human beings."

