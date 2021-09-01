Josephine Jobert has been documenting her time filming the upcoming new series of Death in Paradise on social media, but it seems the star suffered a setback while getting ready to shoot scenes recently.

MORE: Death in Paradise's Josephine Jobert turns heads in skintight sportswear set

Posting on her Instagram stories on Tuesday, the actress, who's known for playing DS Florence Cassell in the comedy-drama, shared a video of her car on its way to set when the road was suddenly blocked by another car and a truck in front. She wrote in the caption: "On our way to set. Blocked on the road."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Josephine Jobert talks filming Death in Paradise in bed

A second video then showed the car forcing itself through the hold-up, which then resulted in the passing trees falling onto the car. Luckily, Josephine saw the funny side and could be seen giggling from behind her face mask as she quipped in the caption: "Everything is fine…"

Fans are more than excited for the return of Death in Paradise and have been loving Josephine's updates on filming. The actress also recently teased audiences on the potential romance between her character Florence and co-star Ralf Little's DI Neville Parker.

MORE: Death In Paradise's Josephine Jobert has a famous relative – find out who!

MORE: Death in Paradise star Ralf Little talks confronting man pretending to be him - and fans are in hysterics

Josephine saw the funny side of the hold-up

Last month, the star shared a message she had received from a fan which read: "Oooh maybe for a special WEDDING episode? FLOVILLE?!! Or is that too soon? Can you tell I'm rooting for those two to get together?!"

The 36-year-old then responded, seemingly shutting down a wedding, but not ruling out a relationship between the two characters altogether. She said: "Ahaha I love your imagination and enthusiasm. But, without spoiling anything, maybe a wedding would be a bit rushed, don't you think?"

The final episode of series ten saw Neville go to tell Florence how he really feels, only for the credits to roll, leaving fans in the dark about whether he actually had the courage to confess his emotions. The storyline is something Ralf has opened up about himself. He told HELLO!: "I think it could go either way as Neville's come a long way, he's a much stronger person than he was when he arrived on the island."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.