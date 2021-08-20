Death In Paradise's Josephine Jobert has a famous relative – find out who! The star's family are no strangers to Hollywood…

Josephine Jobert has achieved huge success thanks to her time on BBC comedy-drama Death in Paradise – and it seems the talent runs in her family!

The actress, who has played DS Florence Cassell in the show since 2015, has a relative who is also known for TV and film lovers. But can you guess who?

Josephine's cousin is French actress Eva Green who has had many notable roles in Hollywood blockbusters.

Her big break came in 2006 when she appeared as Bond girl Vesper Lynd in the James Bond film Casino Royale, opposite Daniel Craig for his first stint in the iconic role. Eva's part in the movie received high praise and she received the BAFTA Rising Star Award.

The success didn't stop there. Eva went on to appear in Tim Burton's Dark Shadows, alongside Johnny Depp, as well as star in the titular role for 2016 film Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children.

In the world of TV, the actress went on to star as Vanessa Ives in horror drama, Penny Dreadful from 2014 to 2016 – a role which afforded her a nomination for Best Actress at the 2015 Golden Globe Awards.

Eva Green, seen here in Casino Royale, is Josephine Jobert's cousin

Josephine opened up to HELLO! about her cousin's role as a Bond girl, and even revealed her ambition to land a part in the film franchise herself.

"I'd love it!" she began, adding: "It's so funny, and I'm not making this up, I receive so many messages from people and fans who say to me, 'You should be the next Bond girl.' It's something that happens pretty often. And I screenshot every single message. I have to keep them just in case I meet the casting director and I can say 'Look at this!'"

Josephine's aunt, Marlène Jobert (Eva's mother) is also an esteemed French actress and her mother, Véronique Mucret Rouveyrollis, is also well-known in the industry. The Death in Paradise star also opened up about having a famous family and whether she ever gets starstruck.

"Not really," she told HELLO!, "I think because my whole family is in this industry. I do it and I love my job, but I always take a step back. I see the person before the star. We're all human beings."

