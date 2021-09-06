Strictly Come Dancing has some seriously exciting news for this Saturday And so it begins!

Strictly Come Dancing is back baby! Although we have a while to wait before the show kicks off, which usually takes place in mid to late September, the hugely exciting launch show will be filmed this Saturday - and we will be seeing our new group of contestants strut their stuff for the first time!

BBC announced that tickets were available in groups of four - as a family bubble or a household - who could sit at cabaret tables and on the balcony to watch the fabulous launch show. The tickets were allocated in a random draw, and unfortunately, they are all sold out ahead of the upcoming show - including the live shows, which begin from Saturday 25 September to December.

The launch programme is filmed in advance as it sees audiences reunite with the pros, judges, and presenters, as well as meeting the celebrity line-up for the first time!

The show will be returning to its 12-week format after only running for eight weeks in 2020 due to the pandemic. The contestants will partake in regular COVID testing to ensure that they are able to appear on the show safely, which will be held in the Elstree Studio.

Unfortunately, it has been confirmed that the famous Blackpool episode won’t be going ahead. Executive Producer Sarah James previously admitted they were "sad" to make the decision. She told The Mirror: "We're so thrilled that Strictly will be returning for a full-length series this year, and know how much viewers are looking forward to getting their full Strictly fix and seeing the return of much-loved specials.”

Are you excited for the show's return?

She added: "We are all so sad that we won't be able to get to Blackpool this year but can’t wait to be back dancing at the one and only Blackpool Tower Ballroom in the future."

