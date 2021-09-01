Dan Walker confirms launch date for Strictly Come Dancing The BBC presenter is heading to the ballroom

Dan Walker has seemingly confirmed the start date for the upcoming new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Chatting to BBC Breakfast co-host Louise Minchin, Dan, who is joining the celebrity line-up this year, told viewers that the first show will take place on Saturday 18 September.

MORE: Dan Walker sparks fan reaction with photos from family outing

Although bosses on the ballroom competition are yet to confirm the launch date themselves, the presenter's admission seems timely for the nineteenth series.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dan Walker shows off his tap-dancing skills ahead of Strictly debut

In recent years, the launch programme has been around mid to late September, with the first of the live episodes starting in early October.

The launch programme is normally filmed in advance as sees audiences reacquainted with the professional dancers, judges, and presenters, as well as being formally introduced to each celebrity taking part for the first time. Later in the episode, the famous faces are paired up with their pro partners.

Meanwhile, Dan has been prepping for his upcoming stint in the dancing competition and recently revealed why he kept his turn on the show a secret from his friends, co-presenter Louise and even his children.

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing 2021: everything you need to know

MORE: BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker clarifies mystery absence with gorgeous family holiday photos

Dan is joining this year's Strictly competition

During a recent interview on Premier Christian Radio's The Profile podcast, the 44-year-old said: "I only told my kids last weekend so they're not very happy with me either, hardly anyone has been in the circle," he shared.

At the time it was announced that Dan would be taking part on BBC Breakfast, Louise looked visibly shocked. On why he decided not to tell Louise, the news presenter added: "I'm very sorry I was told it would make great telly if I didn't tell you, Louise!"

Bursting into fits of laughter, she said: "I don't believe it, Mr Walker! You totally had me with the glasses, oh wow! What I'm really annoyed about is that no one has told me anything, Dan! I can't believe it!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.