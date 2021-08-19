Strictly star Amy Dowden shares adorable childhood photo – and she looks so different! Did you recognise the star?

Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden has shared an adorable photo from her childhood – and although she looks totally different, she's certainly no less smiley!

The ballroom champion shared the cute snap from her school days as part of HELLO!'s Back to School digital issue, which was guest-edited by Giovanna Fletcher, as well as expressing her fond memories of school from her childhood.

MORE: Celebrities dig out childhood photos as they share their back to school memories

"I absolutely loved school, I was a teacher's pet. I loved it!" Amy told HELLO!, adding: "Halfway through the summer holidays I would be wanting to go back to school. Excited to meet my new teacher and to be back with my friends."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Giovanna Fletcher on her guest-editing experience for our Back to School digital issue

In the adorable snap, Amy can be seen looking exceptionally smart in her uniform, with her hair tied in a neat pony, ready to head back to the classroom. Aw!

Many other well-known faces have been sharing their memories of school and contributing to the special issue, including Alex Jones, lead anchor on The One Show and a former star of Strictly herself, who had a similarly positive view on her time in education.

"I remember being really excited. I used to love the school holidays, but I remember feeling always quite positive about going back to school. I guess, to see your friends," she told HELLO!. "But for me, the stationery was the big draw!

MORE: How Kate Middleton changed plans for Giovanna Fletcher's baby podcast

MORE: The shopping edit: Giovanna Fletcher's favourite back to school products

How cute is Amy's school photo?

"We'd always go and do a haul at WHSmith. New pencil case, new highlighters, new pens, whatever. So that was right up my street. Choosing a rubber was as fun as it got back in the 90s. Organising your bag for the new term and going into Clarks for your shoes.

"Six weeks of summer holidays feel like a lifetime when you're little. Going back to school never filled me with any dread, so I guess looking back I must have quite liked it. I don't think every day was a joy, like anything, but on the whole, school was quite a positive experience, especially primary school. It was very warm, very welcoming, we had a great headmaster who was like a surrogate second dad to us all."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.