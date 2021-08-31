BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker reveals why he didn't tell Louise Minchin about Strictly The BBC journalist shocked his co-host

With just weeks to go before viewers will watch Dan Walker shimmy his way on to the Strictly Come Dancing dancefloor, the BBC Breakfast host has opened up about this year's series – and why he kept his involvement a secret from his co-host Louise Minchin.

During an interview on Premier Christian Radio's The Profile podcast, the 44-year-old confessed he was forced to keep his stint a secret from everyone - including his three children.

"I only told my kids last weekend so they're not very happy with me either, hardly anyone has been in the circle," he shared.

At the time it was announced that Dan would be taking part, his co-host looked visibly shocked. On why he decided not to tell Louise, the presenter added: "I'm very sorry I was told it would make great telly if I didn't tell you, Louise!"

Bursting into fits of laughter, she said: "I don't believe it, Mr Walker! You totally had me with the glasses, oh wow! What I'm really annoyed about is that no one has told me anything, Dan! I can't believe it!"

Louise then wrote on Twitter: "What a rascal, I cannot believe @mrdanwalker kept this from me!! Good luck Dan, I will be watching." She also added two dancing emojis to the congratulatory post.

Dan surprised Louise with his news

During his recent interview on the podcast, Dan - a devout Christian - confessed he has "developed the skin of a rhino" and won't take any criticism from judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke to heart due to his faith.

"I never mind what people write or say about me," he explained. "That's because, as a Christian, I don't take my value from what people think about me.

"I know I can't control all those things, hurtful or hateful, whatever they might be, that people say about me or my family, or about my faith. And I'm thankful that I've developed the skin of a rhino."

The broadcaster will be joining 14 other contestants when the series launches in September, including AJ Adudu, John Whaite, Katie McGlynn, Greg Wise, Sara Davies and Tom Fletcher.

