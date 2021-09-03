Tom Fletcher shares insight into 'easy' Strictly training after second day Tom will soon be taking to the dance floor!

Strictly Come Dancing is nearly back on our screens, and contestant Tom Fletcher is currently finding his training regime a breeze, given his latest Instagram post.

The McFly star posted a selfie from his dressing room with his feet up on the desk and looking incredibly nonchalant.

In the post's caption, he joked: "Day 2 on @bbcstrictly done. No dancing yet. This is easy…"

The cast has yet to be paired up with the professional partners, and when they do, the hard work will begin, with some celebrities in the past pulling 12-hour days in a bid to impress the judges!

Fans were in disbelief over the 36-year-old's post, as one said: "Famous last words," and another added: "You just wait." A third fan jested: "You don't know what you've signed up to yet."

Training is going well so far for Tom!

But it seems that Tom is already growing a sizeable following, as plenty of his followers took to the comments to say how much they were looking forward to him getting onto the dance floor.

One commented: "I can't wait to see it all, and you look amazing," and a second penned: "Looking forward to the dancing Tom."

Tom was the first star to be announced for the latest series of Strictly, and he previously thrilled fans when he shared an update into his day on set.

Taking to Instagram, the star shared a photo of himself looking slightly nervous as he posed in front of his dressing room. "First day of filming for @BBCStrictly. There was an abundance of glitter balls and sparkly fabulousness that I fully embraced! It all feels very real now…" he captioned the snap, which quickly garnered thousands of likes.

The McFly star will be taking to the dance floor very soon

We don't have long to wait until the start of this series, with Dan Walker accidentally revealing that the first show will be on 18 September.

Show bosses have since confirmed that date, and as per tradition, have started putting all small teaser clips counting down the days. Fittingly, the first one, which was posted on Friday, featured Tom.

